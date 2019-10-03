Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boston Marriott Burlington
1 Burlington Mall Road
Burlington , MA
View Map
GANLEY, Douglas A. Of North Andover, formerly of Burlington, October 1. Beloved son of Donald Jr. & Janet of Burlington. Loving brother of Donald III, Kenneth & his wife Kimberly of Wilmington and Pamela Kenn & her husband Russell of Braintree. Proud Uncle of Donald IV, Rebecca, Emma, Joseph & Alissa Ganley and Holly, Ryan, Amanda, Drew and Nicholas Kenn. Beloved Best Friend of Julie Migliorini of North Andover & Dear Friend of her children Mark & Jess Migliorini, and Joe Pye. Visiting Hours will be held at the Boston Marriott Burlington, 1 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington on Monday, October 7 from 6-9 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doug's name may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention www. afsp.org. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & for directions visit www.burlingtonmarriott.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
