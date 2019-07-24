Home

DOUGLAS A. HAIN


1955 - 2019
DOUGLAS A. HAIN Obituary
HAIN, Douglas A. Of Halifax, formerly of Boston, passed away on July 20, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, at the age of 63.

Douglas was born on December 26, 1955, in Boston to the late Harry J. and Gladys (Olson) Hain, II. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps., and spent his career as a Master Mechanic, which he was very skilled at. He loved cars, Disco, Motown music, and animals. He especially loved his black terrier "Bootsie." Douglas will be remembered for his kind heart and will be dearly missed.

Doug was the brother of Sheila Marchand and her husband Leo of Pembroke, Victoria Cappadora and her husband Jay of New Hampshire, Deborah Sawan of Abington, Bruce Hain and his wife Kathleen of Abington, Harry J. Hain, III of Hanover, Margaret Donahue and her husband James of Halifax, Robert Hain and his wife Cynthia of Norton and Michael Hain of Holbrook. He leaves many nieces and nephews, and also leaves his companion, Linda Jean Reade.

Services for Douglas will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cartmell Life Celebration Home in PLYMOUTH. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
