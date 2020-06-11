|
McEACHAN, Douglas A. Of Norwood, formerly of Mission Hill, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Boston June 23, 1941, he was one of eight children born to the late Dougall & Mary (Leonard) McEachen. Douglas served in the United States Marine Corps, then worked in the Boston Carpenters Union. Beloved husband of the late Doreen (Burke) McEachen. Loving father of Dougall McEachen, William Vincent McEachen & his wife Genilda of Falmouth. Cherished grandfather of Brian, John, Kristen & Michael. Devoted brother of Margaret Rousseau, Shirley Whall, Theresa McCann, Catherine Kanahele, Robert McEachen and the late Mary Cohen & Martin McEachen. Private Services will be held Saturday, June 20th. GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020