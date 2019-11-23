|
|
LOCKE, Douglas Allen Jr. Age 73, of Acton, formerly of Concord, Owner of Locke's Pest Control in Concord, Nov. 21, 2019. Beloved husband for 47 years to Mary (Hartigan) Locke. Loving father to Jessica Courtney Locke, Douglas Allen Locke, III and his wife Natsuka. Also survived by two siblings, Deborah and Daniel, many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours Monday, Nov. 25th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Tuesday, Nov. 26th at 9 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Doug's devoted service to our country in the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of the United States www.humanesociety.org the MSPCA www.mspca.org or the . For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019