Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Monument Square
Concord Center, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS LOCKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS ALLEN LOCKE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS ALLEN LOCKE Jr. Obituary
LOCKE, Douglas Allen Jr. Age 73, of Acton, formerly of Concord, Owner of Locke's Pest Control in Concord, Nov. 21, 2019. Beloved husband for 47 years to Mary (Hartigan) Locke. Loving father to Jessica Courtney Locke, Douglas Allen Locke, III and his wife Natsuka. Also survived by two siblings, Deborah and Daniel, many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours Monday, Nov. 25th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Tuesday, Nov. 26th at 9 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Doug's devoted service to our country in the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of the United States www.humanesociety.org the MSPCA www.mspca.org or the . For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -