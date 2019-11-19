|
|
DRINAN, Douglas D. 83 from Rockland, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Arlington on November 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mildred (Picknell) Drinan. He was proud member of the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. Douglas married his wife Marcia in Humarock and later moved to Rockland to raise their family, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifelong teamster truck driver for Local 25. Douglas was an avid reader, who enjoyed his walks at Castle Island with his friend, the late John G. Graney, having coffee with the boys, and mostly, spending time with his grandchildren. Douglas was the husband of the late Marcia F. (George) Drinan. He is survived by his longtime companion, Geraldine Pitts. Douglas is survived by his daughters, Faith T. Lee and her husband John of Abington, Kathryn M. Peuser and her husband David of Rockland, Jennifer D. Dagesse of Rockland, and Laura E. Irving and her husband Richard of East Bridgewater. He was the father-in-law of the late Robert Dagesse. Douglas was the grandfather of Sarah, Douglas, Ryan, Devin, Rebecca, Corey, Ian, Max, Hannah, Bridget, Emma, Mackenzie, and Noah, and great grandfather of Graeme, Victoria, and Emily. He is also survived by his sister Donna O'Connor of Waquoit and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 45 East Water Street, Rockland, on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 AM at Holy Family Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland. Donations may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and to sign Douglas' online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019