BELL, Douglas E. Jr. Of Dorchester, June 27, 2019. Beloved son of Douglas E. and Donna (Melchionda) of Dorchester. Loving brother of Andrea and her husband Mark Casey of Dorchester. Devoted uncle of Aidan, Annabelle, Brigid and Donovan Casey. Loving grandson of Delia Melchionda and the late Ruth and Everett Bell. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday, 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, NEPONSET, Tuesday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in memory of Douglas to the Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019