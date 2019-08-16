|
CRAWFORD, Douglas E. Commercial Insurance Broker Douglas Emrick Crawford, 79, of Auburn, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13th in the quiet of his home in Auburn. He will be forever loved and truly missed by his beloved wife of 30 years, Dr. Gabriele Goszcz; his children, Raphael Goszcz Crawford and his wife, Dr. Alison Portnoy and their children, Nathalie and Case of Houston, TX, Dr. Christopher Goswick and his wife, Emily and their sons, Gideon and Levon of Marlborough and Kim Crawford Kubilus and her husband, Jim of Watertown and their children, JD and Charlotte; his two sisters, Vicki Williamson of Dayton, OH and Katie Crawford of Albuquerque, NM; and his nieces and nephews, Alex, Amy, Sonya and Eric. Doug was predeceased by his two sons, Kevin and David Crawford. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Doug while visiting with his family on Sunday, August 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, WORCESTER, with a Life Celebration Memorial Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. His family requests that instead of flowers, memorial donations be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011(). To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.callahanfay.com
