|
|
EVELEIGH, Douglas E. "Doug" Age 86, of Rocky Hill, NJ and Nahant, MA, died in peace-a warrior for life since the Ides of March-of a glioblastoma, at Greenwood House (Ewing, NJ) in hospice care on December 30, 2019. Born in West Croydon, Surrey, England, December 6, 1933, Dr. Eveleigh earned a B.Sc. (External Degree) in Botany at the University of London, UK (1956) and a Ph.D. in Mycology from the University of Exeter, UK (1959). He is mourned by hundreds of former and current students, coworkers and friends who remember his amiable, eternally optimistic, and mischievous character. Doug was a tour de force in applied microbiology and an emeritus Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University, where he worked for 45 years. His passion, expertise, enthusiasm, and humor were the hallmarks of his storied and honored life. Doug was an "honorary spouse-member/photographer" of the Nahant Valley Road School class of 1952 and the Marblehead High School class of 1955. His other New World "homes" included Nahant, Nantucket, and Marblehead where Doug integrated himself, as was his wont.
Doug is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda (Sterenberg-married, Old North Church, Marblehead); their son Chris (and partner Kim Frisino-Hurst); their son Rob (and daughter-in-law Laura Robinson); and Paula Nolan, daughter-in-law and mother of their grandchildren, Douglas and William; Gretchen Sterenberg, sister-in-law, nieces, and nephews, and cousins (and families). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local library or historical society, two of Doug's passions. Memorial Service details will be communicated at a later date, likely late March 2020, in New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020