|
|
WERNER, Douglas F. Age 93, of North Attleborough, formerly of Middleborough and Medfield, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleborough, after a short illness.
Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Chester & Grayce (Keigwin) Werner. Douglas grew up in Medfield, attended the Norfolk County Agricultural School in Walpole, served as class President and graduated in 1944. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945, serving on the USS Miami and was discharged in 1946. Douglas came home and married his first wife, Kathryn (Mick), also of Medfield, and together they raised their four children. For many years, he worked in the food industry, dealing with merchandising and sales, retiring in 2006. In retirement, Douglas enjoyed travelling with his second wife, Dorothea Jeanne (Hillier). He was a proud American, very patriotic and involved in various veteran organizations in Middleborough. Douglas was a remarkable man for his age; he was active, well-loved and respected by many, including the staff at the nursing facility where he resided for the last couple of years. He will be missed.
Douglas was the beloved husband of the late Kathryn (Mick) Werner and the late Dorothea Jeanne (Hillier) Werner; devoted father of Mark Werner of Blackstone, Allan Werner of Attleboro, Hugh Werner & his wife Jackie of Rouses Point, New York and Nancy Pineo & her husband Wendell of North Attleborough; dear step-father of Dee Aryton of New Hampshire, Chris Greeley & his wife Mindy of Bridgewater and Lisa Van Ness & her husband Steve of Plymouth; loving grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 10; dear brother of Audrey Coming of California and the late Natalie, Richard and Chet.
There will be no Visiting Hours.
Family and friends are welcome to his Funeral Service at the Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington Street, North Attleborough, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
Interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 70 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481, or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
For online condolences and directions, please visit our website:
www.ashleydroletttefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home
Middleborough
508-947-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020