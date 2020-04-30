Boston Globe Obituaries
DOUGLAS H. FISCHER


1960 - 2020
DOUGLAS H. FISCHER Obituary
FISCHER, Douglas H. Age 59, of Boston, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Concord, Massachusetts, July 6, 1960 the son of Madeline and Henry Fischer. Doug grew up in Acton in a wonderful neighborhood for pickup games. He enjoyed summers at his parents' cottage, fishing with his brothers and having cookouts with many relatives and friends. Doug graduated from Bentley College in 1982, where he was elected president of his fraternity. He enjoyed living in Boston and worked for Redbones in Somerville for 24 years. He felt a loyalty to the company and developed many nice relationships with co-workers and customers over the years. He wore his distinctive hats and funny t-shirts and was a bit of a legend there. He made waiting on customers look easy. Doug enjoyed skiing with his family at Bretton Woods and going to Wells Beach to visit his aunt Sis and his cousins "the Senn girls." Douglas was preceded in death by his mother Madeline Fischer. He is survived by his father Henry Fischer, siblings Jeff Fischer and wife Margo McGowan, Gary Fischer and wife Linda, Karl Fischer and wife Denise, nephews, nieces, cousins. A private Ceremony will be held at the family grave in Woodlawn Cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts at a later date. To view Douglas' online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020
