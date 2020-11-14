HALEY, Douglas H. Douglas Howard Haley of Sandwich, NH and Sarasota, FL died recently of cardiac and Parkinson's disease. Born in 1940 in Norwich, CT to the late W. Howard and Grace (Courtright) Haley, he was a longtime North Shore resident of Swampscott, Salem and Marblehead. Survivors include his wife Linda (Kravetz) Haley; daughters Melissa Haley (Mathias Sias) of Sherman Oaks, CA and Maggie Glidden (Keith Glidden) of Hamilton, MA; stepson Jeremy Bumagin (Becca Kenneally) of Marblehead; grandchildren Finian Glidden, Ila Bumagin, and Grace Glidden; sister Marsha Lamson of Winchester, MA; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, all services will be held oceanside, privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Doug's honor may be made to either, PAWS New England, 15 Whittier Place, Haverhill, MA 01823; Kaplan Family Hospice
, Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923; or Lakes Region VNA & Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.eustis&cornell.com View the online memorial for Douglas H. HALEY