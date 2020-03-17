|
|
KRABBENHOFT, Douglas H. Of Randolph, formerly of suburban Detroit, passed away on March 12, 2020 from cancer. He was 71 years old. Doug was the beloved husband of Donna Beaton and loving father of Malcolm Krabbenhoft and his partner Tasha Brandon, and Piper Krabbenhoft. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main St., RANDOLPH. Services are private. For additional information or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020