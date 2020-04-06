Boston Globe Obituaries
McCARTER, Douglas H. Age 90, of Millis, peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020. Beloved husband (67 years) of Marjorie H. (Mannino) McCarter, father to Kenneth McCarter of Bellingham, Donald McCarter of Pocasset and Cape Coral, FL, Deborah McCarter of Goffstown, NH and the late Robert D. McCarter. Brother of David McCarter of Millis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way. Services will be private. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
