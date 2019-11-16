|
|
DETWEILER, Douglas James "Doug" Age 79, of Acton, formerly of Concord and Holden, Nov. 12, 2019. Beloved husband for 51 years of Ingrid Detweiler. Loving father to Karena Detweiler of Munich, Germany and Sean Detweiler of Concord married to Kristi, and a dedicated Opa to Carson and Alexa. Brother of Richard "Rick" Detweiler and his wife Carol of Ann Arbor, MI, and the late Jeanette (Detweiler) Larson and her surviving husband William Larson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Thursday, Nov. 21st at 2 pm in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St., Concord, MA. Reception immediately following in the church hall. Private Burial with military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Concord Rotary Charitable Endowment, 801 Main St., Concord, MA 01742. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019