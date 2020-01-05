Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
HINES, Douglas K. Of Peabody, formerly of Arlington, January 3, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Frances (DiMeo) Hines. Beloved father of J. Danny Thomas of Beverly, Karen Meneghini and her husband John of Billerica, and the late Paula Silva. Dear brother of the late Kathleen Franklin, Clayton Hines, Stayley Hines, and Robert Hines. He is also survived and much loved by 5 grandchildren, Dennis, Josiah, Christina, Michaela, and Noah, by 2 great-grandchildren, Selah Grace and Iona Joy, and by many nieces and a nephew.

Doug served in the U.S. Merchant Marines and was an Engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation for 26 years.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 8th, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 11am. Visiting Hours Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to New England Seafarers Mission, http://neseafarers.org/giving-to-nesm/ Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
