HINES, Douglas K. Of Peabody, formerly of Arlington, January 3, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Frances (DiMeo) Hines. Beloved father of J. Danny Thomas of Beverly, Karen Meneghini and her husband John of Billerica, and the late Paula Silva. Dear brother of the late Kathleen Franklin, Clayton Hines, Stayley Hines, and Robert Hines. He is also survived and much loved by 5 grandchildren, Dennis, Josiah, Christina, Michaela, and Noah, by 2 great-grandchildren, Selah Grace and Iona Joy, and by many nieces and a nephew.
Doug served in the U.S. Merchant Marines and was an Engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation for 26 years.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 8th, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 11am. Visiting Hours Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to New England Seafarers Mission, http://neseafarers.org/giving-to-nesm/ Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020