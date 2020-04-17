|
GOVAN, Douglas Kellaway After a long illness, Douglas Kellaway Govan died April 15, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, MA. He was 81. Doug was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 8, 1939, and grew up in Wauwatosa, WI. He received a Bachelors in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, was an Evans Scholar and served in the Army during the Korean War. His first job, post service, was as an engineer for Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati. He attended graduate school at MIT and obtained a Masters in Architecture. He worked as Architect and Chief Designer at Acorn Structures and then Acorn/Deckhouse for over 35 years. He designed dozens of custom houses across the US and Europe for the company, known for its innovative, custom pre-fabricated, energy efficient designs. His work was featured in magazine articles, books, and television. Doug was passionate about nature and the arts. He was an accomplished photographer, Boston Symphony Orchestra enthusiast, and skilled gardener, spending many hours cultivating the grounds of his lakeside home and studio in Bolton. Doug was predeceased by his parents Roland and Monica Govan and his third wife Patricia Doran. He is survived by his sister Justine Nauman-Greif, his first wife Carol Govan, his second wife Mercia Lee, and his three children, Lisa Govan and her husband Edward Mitchell, Terry Govan and her husband Mark Leuschner, and Tim Govan and his wife Wichian Govan and six grandchildren. There will be no Memorial Service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Doug Govan to Beaumont at The Willows, attn: Donna Murgo, Three Lyman St., Westborough, MA 01581.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020