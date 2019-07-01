FABER, Douglas Marc Age 49 of Taunton, formerly of Canton. Died peacefully at home, succumbing to Glioblastoma. Doug is survived by his best friend and brother, Andy Faber and his mother Arlene Faber. He is also survived by his beloved sister-in-law Jennifer, nieces Abby and Rachel and girlfriend Cali. Doug was the son of Martin Faber (OBM). Doug was born and raised in Canton, attended Dean Junior College and worked for a time in the family liquor business. More recently, Doug was a plumber for Emond Plumbing and enjoyed the challenge of the job and comradery of his friends and co-workers. He enjoyed fishing, sport bikes and climbing. Doug will be missed by his many cousins, aunts, uncles, and many, many old and dedicated friends. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:30 AM, followed by burial at Boylston Lodge Memorial Park in West Roxbury. Shiva will be observed at the home of Andrew and Jennifer Faber on Wednesday until 8 PM and continuing on Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM. Donations can be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Metro South, 31 Court Street, Taunton, MA 02780 or at www.bgcmetrosouth.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019