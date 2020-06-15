Boston Globe Obituaries
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
DOUGLAS P. MONAHAN

DOUGLAS P. MONAHAN Obituary
MONAHAN, Douglas P. Doug, age 57, of Framingham and West Yarmouth, passed into eternal life on Friday, June 12, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Doug was the son of the late Kenneth G. and Vivian R. (Smith) Monahan. Doug leaves behind his wife and best friend Patricia M. "Tricia" (Alphen) Monahan and their children Sean D. Monahan of Framingham and his girlfriend Hannah Eldridge and Kathleen P. "Kat" Monahan of Watertown and her boyfriend Neil Madramootoo. He is also survived by brother Steve Monahan and wife Amy of Framingham, brother David Monahan of Framingham, brother-in-law Paul Alphen and wife Nan of Westford, sister-in-law Mary "MJ" Jones of Framingham and many nieces and nephews. His brothers Bruce and Kenny Monahan predeceased him. Doug graduated from Bentley University with a BS in Computer Information Systems and an AS in Accountancy. He was employed as a Finance Manager at National Grid in Waltham. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd. (Off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and by Order of Governor Baker, a face-covering and social distancing will be required. Also, visitors will be asked not congregate inside the Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be private. Doug's Burial and a Memorial Celebration of his Life will be planned for all of his family and friends at some time in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug's memory may be made to the MGH caregivers in the Ellison 16 Oncology unit, or to continued cancer research at MGH. For information regarding these organizations, and for Doug's complete obituary, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
