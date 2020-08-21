|
MILLS, Douglas R. Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington. August 20, 2020. Loving father of Katie Mills of Hudson, NH and Molly Mills of PEI, Canada. Former husband and best friend of Catherine Mills. Devoted brother of Donna DaPrato of NH, Barbara Pizzotti of Billerica, Glenn Mills of Ayer, and the late Jeffrey Mills. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Best friend and business partner of Jimmy Fisher of Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Friday, August 28th at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA, mspca.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020