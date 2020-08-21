Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS R. MILLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS R. MILLS Obituary
MILLS, Douglas R. Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington. August 20, 2020. Loving father of Katie Mills of Hudson, NH and Molly Mills of PEI, Canada. Former husband and best friend of Catherine Mills. Devoted brother of Donna DaPrato of NH, Barbara Pizzotti of Billerica, Glenn Mills of Ayer, and the late Jeffrey Mills. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Best friend and business partner of Jimmy Fisher of Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Friday, August 28th at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA, mspca.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -