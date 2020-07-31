|
POTTER, Douglas R. Age 69, of Plymouth, MA died on July 29, 2020 at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, MA of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Born in Canandaigua, NY in 1950, he was the youngest son of Wyatt F. Potter and Sally (Neidert) Potter. He was a graduate of Purdue University and received his MBA from Boston University. He began his career in accounting with Coopers & Lybrand. After leaving Coopers & Lybrand, Doug spent the following years in a variety of roles as CFO and CEO. His most enjoyable role was as a management consultant to many companies where he helped turn around distressed companies. Those that knew Doug were not surprised to learn that he was also an accomplished golfer, skier, and hiker. Doug was a proud member of the Tin Whistles, the oldest continuous golfing society in the United States, and a former member of the Pinehurst Country Club, both located in Pinehurst, NC. Doug was the beloved husband of Marianne (Campbell) Potter for 25 years and the loving father of Cynthia L. Truswell (Christopher) of Midvale, UT and Katherine M. Potter and grandson Owen D. Blum, both of Larkspur, CA. He is survived by his father, Wyatt F. Potter of Southern Pines, NC, brother Allan Potter (Lynn) of Boydton, VA, and sister Lynette (Wayne) Tuttle of Brockport, NY along with several nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends. At Doug's request there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held in Massachusetts and New Hampshire at a later date. His ashes will be spread, along with his favorite dog Darby's ashes, in some favorite spots near his former home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The family would like to thank the palliative and hospice care teams at Norwell Visiting Nurse, Norwell, MA along with the team at the Pat Roche Hospice House for their outstanding care and compassion. Donations to charity may be made to the following organizations: Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, Falmouth, MA 02574, ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton Street #103, Norwood, MA 02062, ALS Association Northern New England, 10 Ferry St., Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301, New England Disabled Sports, Lincoln, NH. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020