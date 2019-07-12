SPICER, Douglas R. Age 76, passed away July 5, 2019, from dementia.



He was the loving husband of Sheila M. (Tynan) Spicer.



Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Albert William Spicer, Sr. and Mary Fredericka (Rieger) Spicer.



He proudly enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1959. He served in the Vietnam War and was on active duty until 1963. He continued in the USMC Reserves until 1977 and attained the rank of Sergeant.



Doug earned his Associates Degree in Computer Science from Blue Hills Technical School, and a Bachelor's of Science from Boston State College (UMASS Boston) in mathematics.



He had worked at Polaroid, Instrumentation Labs, Bose Company, MCI Norfolk as a teacher, and VA Vocational Rehab. He also taught math at South Boston Heights Academy and was a substitute teacher for woodshop and math at Walpole High School.



After retiring to Cape Coral, FL, Doug was dedicated to his volunteer work with the Marine Corps League, German American Club, U.S. Power Squadron, and American Legion.



Besides his wife, he leaves his beloved son, Douglas R. Spicer, II, of Sagamore Beach, MA, a daughter, Malia Blaikie and her husband Anthony of Sagamore Beach, MA, brothers, Albert William Spicer, Jr. (deceased), his wife Nancy of Florida, Herrick Hollister Spicer and his wife Joan of Dedham, MA, and Ronald Frederick Spicer and his wife Sally of Walpole, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Cheyenne Lamperti of Hyannis, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Doug also leaves behind his lifelong friend and partner in hijinks, Phillip Brandolo of Medfield, MA.



Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Doug at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., BOURNE, MA during Visiting Hours on Wednesday, July 17th, from 4-6pm, with a Memorial Service taking place at 6pm. His burial will be Thursday, July 18th, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30pm.



Donations can be made in Doug's name to Toys for Tots https://cape-cod-ma.toysfortots.org Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019