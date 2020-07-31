Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
DOUGLAS W. FLOWER

DOUGLAS W. FLOWER Obituary
FLOWER, Douglas W. Age 73, of West Roxbury (MIT' 69) died peacefully on July 28, 2020, after a prolonged battle with ALS. Remembered for his peerless intelligence, entrepreneurial spirit, and his hard to ignore but entirely unintentional gruff exterior, Doug was a loving father and a kind man. Bestowed with a preternatural ability for his neutral expression to be misread as an icy glare, he was never quite able to answer the question, "why are all my son's friends scared to come over to play?" He is survived by his favorite and only son, Nick, of Tokyo, Japan, his former wife Nolly, and siblings Carol Coddington, of Alexandria, Pennsylvania, Gary Flower, of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Judy Reins, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Funeral Services are private. Donations in memory of Doug may be made to the ALS Association www.als.org For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
