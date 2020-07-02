Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
DUANE A. MYLES

DUANE A. MYLES Obituary
MYLES, Duane A. June 29th, of Methuen, formerly of Malden. Loving father of Andrea M. Myles of Essex. Beloved boyfriend of Donna Moylan of Methen. Cherished son of Karla E. Myles of Malden and the late Walter G. Myles. Proud grandfather of Lola. Devoted brother of Cynthia A. Kerrigan of Malden and the late Laura M. Myles. Dear uncle of Craig O'Neil of Malden. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tues., July 7th, at 10 AM, followed with interment in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Mon., July 6th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Duane's memory may be made to: MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
