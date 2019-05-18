DAVENPORT, Dudley D. Age 81, passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019, at his home in Westport, MA. He was a former resident of Sharon, MA, where he was the former athletic director and basketball coach. Dudley is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley. His children, David and Libby Davenport of New York, NY; Diane and Rick Malcolmson of Westport, MA; Tracy Davenport of Eastham, MA; Jay and Michelle Davenport of Sharon, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bobby Malcolmson, Jessica Stacy, Brett Davenport, Danielle Marchesini, Andrew Davenport, Jamie Fitzgerald, Eliza Fitzgerald, Caitlin Davenport, and Kendall Davenport. Also survived by his great-grandchildren, Kaylee Malcolmson, Maia Malcolmson, Sasha Davenport, and Sophia Davenport. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dudley's Life Celebration on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Dudley's family will gather with friends to continue celebrating his life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1 PM at the home of Jay and Michelle Davenport, 15 Edgewood Road, Sharon, MA 02067. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Davenport Scholarship Fund, c/o Sharon Credit Union – 30 Pond Street, Sharon, MA, 02067. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019