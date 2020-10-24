HALL, Dudley Beloved Father and Grandfather Age 93, of Center Conway, NH, formerly of Westwood and Wellesley, MA, died peacefully at home with family, on October 18, 2020. Dudley was born August 14, 1927 in Winchester, MA, son of the late Vernon H. and Esther (Bailey) Hall. He was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie U. Hall for over 69 years. Dudley proudly served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. Dudley and his wife were longtime members of the Conway Lake Association. They spent many years at Dolloff Cove on the lake, where they eventually retired. Dudley worked for many years at State Street, as a Bonds Trader and Vice President. Dudley is survived by his son, Dudley Arthur, and his wife Sue, of Norfolk, MA, with whom Dudley had lived since the passing of his wife. Additionally, he is survived by his daughters, Barbara of Manchester, ME and Nance and her husband Scott Allen of Bellingham, WA. He was the cherished grandfather of Lindsey E. Morin and her husband Eric, Benjamin Snow Aldrich and his wife DuCiel Spitzfadden, Dudley Joseph Hall, Kevin E. Mistler, Lucas Mistler and his wife Allie, Candace Mistler and her fiancé Craig Legge, Colleen Mistler, Ana Allen and Elena Allen, and great-grandfather to Gwen Morin, and Bella and Amelia Mistler. A private celebration of his life will be held next summer.