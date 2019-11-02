Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Floyd A Williams Funeral Home Inc
490 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02125
(617) 436-5592
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawmut Community Church of God
600 Shawmut Avenue
Boston, MA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawmut Community Church of God
600 Shawmut Avenue
Boston, MA
DUDLEY WINFIELD BRYAN

DUDLEY WINFIELD BRYAN Obituary
BRYAN, Dudley Winfield Born in Roadview, Saint Peter, Barbados, on June 11th, 1940. He departed this life on October 4th. He leaves to mourn a daughter, a son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by many others on the island who called him "Major." He is survived by his two children, Lisa Stringfellow and Dudley Ablorh-Bryan, their mother and former spouse, Lillie Bryan, grandchildren, Michaela, Althea, and Benjamin Stringfellow, his siblings, Henry Bryan, Edward Bryan, Cleo Thompson, and numerous cousins and extended family members in United States and Barbados. Family & friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Shawmut Community Church of God, Boston, 600 Shawmut Avenue, Boston on Sat., Nov. 9th, at 11AM, with visitation to begin at 10AM. A private interment will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Boston at a later date. For obituary and directions:

www.floydawilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
