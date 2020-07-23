|
BREEZE, Rev. Dudne Murray Jr. Of Belmont, MA, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. He was born on Dec. 28, 1938 in Boston, MA to D. Murray Breeze and Helen Elizabeth, both of whom were born in Canada. Dudne and Gail, his wife, were married for 56 years. His sons include: D. Murray Breeze, III of Modesto, CA, Duncan Kenneth Breeze of Wilmington, NC, and Andrew Jeremiah Breeze and his wife, Elizabeth Cathleen Breeze of Norwalk, CT. Rev. Breeze grew up in Belmont and during high school played football and was a state dash champion in two events. After graduating Cum Laude from Tufts University, he studied at his beloved Union Theological Seminary in New York City, working two summers in a struggling black neighborhood in Baltimore, MD. After ordination in Belmont's Plymouth Church, Rev. Breeze served Collinwood Congregational Church in Cleveland, OH, where he met and married his wife, Gail. He was tasked with community outreach to this multi-ethnic neighborhood when black kids were bused into Collinwood. The ensuing community disorder was featured for many days on national news. His second parish was Pilgrim Memorial Church in Pittsfield, MA, where he founded MICAH, a corporation to provide low income housing. He served as Chaplain and preached at the County House of Correction, represented the local civil rights organization by going to Clarksdale, MS to engage in voter registration, and helped his blue-collar parishioners to survive a General Electric strike. Next was the Newton Highlands Congregational Church in a Boston suburb, where he also served as a visiting instructor in homiletics at Andover Newton Theological School. Parish work in Newton involved cooperation with other churches in joint programming and inter-denominational sharing. Rev. Breeze supervised six seminarians who all chose to be ordained in the Highlands sanctuary. In 1977, Mr. Breeze was awarded a Merrill Fellowship at Harvard University and Divinity School. Some of his fellowship endeavors included a course in "Ethical Aspects of Corporate Policy" at the Harvard Business School and "Moral and Social Inquiry" with psychiatrist Dr. Robert Coles. Rev. Breeze next spent twelve years at First Church Congregational in Kalamazoo, MI, where he savored being in its pulpit as the church grew in its service to downtown social issues such as crack cocaine use. Rev. Breeze's last full ministry was in Wilton, CT, where he experienced corporate America and led the church in new ways. Then he did interim ministries in Lynfield, Danvers, and Mathuen. Dudne loved his family and relished their company. He was a prodigious reader in many subjects and could read quickly and remember everything. Arguing politics animated him, as did his passion for golf and tennis. Every year he was trying to perfect yet another golf swing! Most of all he was a lovely, kind man with a wide generosity of spirit that was present all of his life. His was a life well-lived. Any gifts in his name should be directed to First Church in Cambridge, Congregational (11 Garden Street), in Cambridge, MA 02138. A Celebration of Life will take place at the First Church in Cambridge on Saturday, September 12th, at 11:00 AM. For anybody wishing to view the Service, please go to www.firstchurchcambridge.org and click on the WORSHIP & LIVE STREAM tab at the top of the page, then click on WATCH LIVESTREAM WORSHIP to view the celebration. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020