FINIGAN, Duncan Driscoll Of Milton, age 59. Duncan Finigan passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Duncan was born and raised in Milton, the daughter of local pediatrician Robert Driscoll and his wife Mary Will Driscoll. Duncan was a graduate of Saint Mary's of the Hills, Fontbonne Academy and Boston College, where she was both a varsity skier and tennis player. She spent many years working in the footwear industry, notably with Reebok, Stride Rite, as well as other companies. In her final years, after being hired as its first employee, she worked for Oofos, a recovery footwear company, which outside of her family, was her greatest passion. She is survived by her husband, Tom, and their four sons, Alec, Cavan, Duncan, and Will, her brothers, Dr. Daniel Driscoll and his wife Elaine of Milton, Terence Driscoll and his wife Peggy of Milton, Mark Driscoll and his wife Tracy of Dedham, and her sisters, Dina Nichols and her husband Jay of Shrewsbury, Betsy Goyette and her husband Robert of Milton, Deirdre Michelski and her husband Bob also of Milton, along with seventeen nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Pius X, 101 Wolcott Road, Milton, Friday, May 31st, at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday, 4-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Duncan's Pan Mass Challenge fund for the benefit of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, at 77 4th Avenue, Needham, MA 02494, for the account of Duncan Finigan, DF0219 or please visit https://donate.pmc.org/DF0219 For more information please go to www.dolanfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019