JONES, Duncan H. Of Riverview, FL, formerly of Arundel, ME, lost his battle with cancer on July 1, 2020. Duncan grew up in Natick, MA and graduated from Natick High School in 1961. He spent four years in the Navy with the Seabees and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After the Navy, he joined the Carpenter's Union, Local 475. From 1974 to 1979, he was an Industrial Arts teacher and football coach at Natick High School. From 1984 to 1997, he was also an Instructor and Field Rep for the Carpenter's Union. From 1997 to 2000, he was a Council Rep for the Carpenter's Union. After retiring, he moved from Marlboro, MA to Arundel, Me. He had a passion for photography and donated countless hours to Maine events from 2008 to 2013. He loved exploring new places and traveled the world in search of new adventures. He is survived by his long-time companion, Judy Roy, and her daughter, Wendy Davidson, of Riverview, Fl; and son, Stephen Roy and his wife, Jessica, of Somerville, MA; his son, David Jones and wife, Pauli, of Everson, WA; his daughter, Amanda Griffin and her husband, Matt, of Garner, North Carolina; brothers, Hallett (Scoop) Jones and wife, Roberta, of So. Dartmouth, Ma, Andrew Jones and his wife, Maureen, of Mashpee, MA; and sisters, Catherine (Cappy) Wheatley and her husband, James, of Clinton, AR, and Jessie Jones of Natick, MA; also six grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. A younger sister, Martha Bolduc, predeceased him. Duncan bids family and a number of close friends "good bye", while remembering many wonderful times. Private interment will be held at a future date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to in the name of Duncan Jones at specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate. For guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020