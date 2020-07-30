|
MacDONALD, Duncan Age 104, died on July 18th at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven. Duncan was an accomplished writer and interviewer, active in radio and in the early days of television in New York and Boston. She moved to the Vineyard in 1976, where her work continued. She was a founding member of the Scottish Society of Martha's Vineyard, and was involved in Scottish pursuits nationally. Donations may be made to Martha's Vineyard Hospice P.O. Box 748, or to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 806, both Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.ccgfuneralhome.com A graveside service was held on August 1 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.
