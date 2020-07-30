Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
Oak Grove Cemetery
Vineyard Haven, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DUNCAN MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DUNCAN MACDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DUNCAN MACDONALD Obituary
MacDONALD, Duncan Age 104, died on July 18th at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven. Duncan was an accomplished writer and interviewer, active in radio and in the early days of television in New York and Boston. She moved to the Vineyard in 1976, where her work continued. She was a founding member of the Scottish Society of Martha's Vineyard, and was involved in Scottish pursuits nationally. Donations may be made to Martha's Vineyard Hospice P.O. Box 748, or to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 806, both Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.ccgfuneralhome.com A graveside service was held on August 1 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

View the online memorial for Duncan MacDONALD
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DUNCAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -