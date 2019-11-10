Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DUNCAN MACEACHERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DUNCAN R. MACEACHERN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DUNCAN R. MACEACHERN Obituary
MacEACHERN, Duncan R. Of Norwood, passed away on November 9, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of 52 years to Maureen A. (Connolly) MacEachern. Devoted father of Duncan R. MacEachern of Franklin, Maureen A. Farrow of Pembroke, David A. MacEachern and his wife Tracey of Norwood and Matthew J. MacEachern and his wife Ann Marie of Hudson, NH. Brother of John MacEachern and his wife Loretta of Norwood, Katherine MacEachern and her companion Chris of Wrentham and the late Robert and Richard MacEachern. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Maxwell, Logan, Alek and Ava. Son of the late Robert and Mary M. (MacDougall) MacEachern. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Duncan was a 1957 graduate of Norwood High School and then went on to Graduate from St. Francis Xavier University class of 1961, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada. He was also a longtime member of the Norwood Elks. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.org US Army Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DUNCAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -