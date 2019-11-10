|
MacEACHERN, Duncan R. Of Norwood, passed away on November 9, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of 52 years to Maureen A. (Connolly) MacEachern. Devoted father of Duncan R. MacEachern of Franklin, Maureen A. Farrow of Pembroke, David A. MacEachern and his wife Tracey of Norwood and Matthew J. MacEachern and his wife Ann Marie of Hudson, NH. Brother of John MacEachern and his wife Loretta of Norwood, Katherine MacEachern and her companion Chris of Wrentham and the late Robert and Richard MacEachern. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Maxwell, Logan, Alek and Ava. Son of the late Robert and Mary M. (MacDougall) MacEachern. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Duncan was a 1957 graduate of Norwood High School and then went on to Graduate from St. Francis Xavier University class of 1961, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada. He was also a longtime member of the Norwood Elks. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.org US Army Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
