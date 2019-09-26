Boston Globe Obituaries
DUSTIN B. REGAN

DUSTIN B. REGAN Obituary
REGAN, Dustin B. Of Hyde Park, Sept. 23, 20019. Beloved son of Francis and Elizabeth (Kyrias) Regan of Roslindale. Dear brother of Nicholas J., Zackery K. and Garrett K. Regan. Loving friend of Erica and her children. A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a prayer Service at 7:00 pm at P. E. Murray-F.J.Higgins-George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Memorial donations in Dustin's name should be directed to The Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 01228. P.E.Murray-F.J.Higgins

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
