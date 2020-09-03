ROBERTSON, Weston Fire Captain Dwight F. "Bucky" Of Framingham, September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Annette M. (Lombardo) Robertson. Devoted father of Andrew J. and Megan E. Robertson, both of Framingham. Brother of Bonnie J. Julien (James), Daniel L. Robertson (Janet), Barbara L. Arsenault (late Thomas), all of Waltham, and the late Beverly A. O'Brien. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Bucky's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, September 9th from 4 to 8 p.m. His funeral service and burial with fire department honors will be private but can be viewed by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html
at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10th. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com