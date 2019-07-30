|
|
TOSI, Dyanne Connelly Of Palm Beach, FL and Rye Beach, NH, Dyanne Connelly Tosi passed quietly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the young age of 79. She will be missed terribly by those who knew her well and those who knew her briefly. Born to Marie Kirby and Thomas J. Connelly of Chestnut Hill, MA, she is survived by her brothers, Thomas J. Connelly Jr. and James H. Connelly. She was married to the late Laurence A. Tosi Jr. and is survived by Kimberly Tosi Hamilton, Laurence A. Tosi III and James C. Tosi. She was the proud grandmother of Morgan, Bryce, Luke and Katelyn Hamilton, Laurence and Soleil Tosi and Louis and Marcello Tosi. Dyanne breezed through the world with class, elegance and style. Always ready with a quick wit and most incisive opinion. Always charming, always kind and she knew exactly who she was and often exactly who you should be and not afraid to tell you that! Many a person walks a straighter path through this world thanks to Dyanne. Dyanne worked for the Immigration and Naturalization Service after attending Chamberlain Junior College and went on to be the first woman to be an Associate Commissioner of the Metropolitan District Commission under former Massachusetts Governor Edward J. King. She served on the boards of the Woman's Lunch Place, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She lived, loved and laughed and will forever be in our hearts and memories. Visiting Hours: Dyanne's Wake will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at 36 Church Road, Rye Beach, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach, NH. A reception will immediately follow the Mass at the Abenaqui Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dyanne Connelly Tosi's name to Dana-Farbar Cancer Institute or Women's Lunch Place. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dyanne's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
View the online memorial for Dyanne Connelly TOSI
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019