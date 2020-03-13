|
|
NORTON, E. Anne (Coleman) Of Dedham, formerly of South Boston, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Norton. Loving mother of Nancy E. Norton, Esq. of Jackson, WY, Katie M. McGonagle and her husband Scott of Dedham, Michael J. Norton and his wife Michelle of Dedham, Christine M. Coughlin and her husband Robert of Dedham, and Robert C. Norton of Northboro. Grandmother of Annie and Christopher McGonagle, Mary Kate, Paul, and Bobby Coughlin, and Michael and Kelly Norton. Sister of the late Buddy Coleman and Connie Smith. Sister-in-law of John Norton, Esq., Paul Norton, Michael Norton and his wife Patricia, William Norton and his late wife Ginny, Brenda Norton, and the late Mary Norton, Esq. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, Mar. 16 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Tuesday, Mar. 17 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anne's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020