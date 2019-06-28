Boston Globe Obituaries
VERHEYEN, E. Brenda (Chisholm) Of Woburn. Beloved wife of the late Ronald W. Verheyen. Devoted mother of Karen A. Verheyen Mottola and her husband Pat of Marblehead, Kathy A. Verheyen and her partner Jay Altavesta of Methuen, the late Kimberly A. Delling and her husband Michael of Wilmington. Dear sister of Robert Chisholm, his wife Renate of AZ, Charles Chisholm, his wife Lorraine of Auburn, NH and Arthur Chisholm, his late wife Ann of Woburn. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and cherished, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Brenda's request there are no Calling Hours. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3rd at 12 noon in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main Street, Woburn. Interment will follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Remembrances may be made in Brenda's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
