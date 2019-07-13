Boston Globe Obituaries
E. DAVID WHOOLEY

E. DAVID WHOOLEY Obituary
WHOOLEY, E. David Of Stoneham, July 12, 2019, age 75. Beloved husband of 48 years to Virginia A. (Cawley) Whooley. Devoted father of Salvatore Whooley & his late wife Michelle of Boston, Ciro Whooley of Stoneham, Gino Whooley & his wife MaryEllen of Stoneham, Veronica Sestini & her husband David of Methuen, and Matthew Whooley & his wife Laura of IN. Dear brother of the late Jeremiah & surviving wife Jane of Medford, and the late John Whooley. Loving grandfather, "Grumpy" of Steven, Alycia, Justin, Emily, Isabella, Ava, Miah, Jonathan, and Eoghen. Family & friends will gather in honor of David's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, July 16 from 9-11am, before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his Funeral Mass celebrated at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. More info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from July 14 to July 15, 2019
