WHOOLEY, E. David Of Stoneham, July 12, 2019, age 75. Beloved husband of 48 years to Virginia A. (Cawley) Whooley. Devoted father of Salvatore Whooley & his late wife Michelle of Boston, Ciro Whooley of Stoneham, Gino Whooley & his wife MaryEllen of Stoneham, Veronica Sestini & her husband David of Methuen, and Matthew Whooley & his wife Laura of IN. Dear brother of the late Jeremiah & surviving wife Jane of Medford, and the late John Whooley. Loving grandfather, "Grumpy" of Steven, Alycia, Justin, Emily, Isabella, Ava, Miah, Jonathan, and Eoghen. Family & friends will gather in honor of David's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, July 16 from 9-11am, before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his Funeral Mass celebrated at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. More info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from July 14 to July 15, 2019