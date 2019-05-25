Boston Globe Obituaries
WEINER, E. Donald Age 86, of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest May 24, 2019. Devoted husband of Barbara (Sherman) Weiner. Beloved father of Philip & Anne Weiner, Jill Weiner, Robert & Paula Weiner, and Stuart & Cynthia Weiner. Cherished grandfather of Larissa & Abigail Weiner, Stefanie & Daniel Walsh, Courtney, Rachel, Austin & Abby Weiner. Proud great-grandfather of Chase Walsh, Ezra Weiner and late Jeremy Weiner. Loving brother of the late Marilyn Famiglietti, Sheldon and Howard Weiner. Beloved brother-in-law of Harriett & the late Nisson Sherman. Dear cousin Esther & Richard Salinsky. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services at Congregation Agudas Achim Ezrath Israel, 245 Bryant St., Malden, on Sunday, May 26 at 1:00 PM. Interment in Danvers. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Cong. Agudas Achim Ezrath Israel until 6PM. Calls may also be made at his late residence Monday & Tuesday 1-4PM and 6-9PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim Ezrath Israel 245 Bryant St. Malden, MA 02148. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
