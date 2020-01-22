|
RENNA, E. Jane (McCarthy) Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge and Chelmsford, Jan. 20. Beloved wife of Patrick R. Renna, Sr. Loving mother of Stacey Renna of Lowell, Patrick Renna, Jr. and his wife Andrea of Westford, Robyn Farrell of Billerica, Melissa Jenkins and her husband Steven of Billerica, Rebecca Chaffee and her husband Jason of Billerica and mother-in-law of Sal Ferreira of Andover. She was the mother of the late Jennifer Ferreira and mother-in-law of the late Robert Farrell. Sister of Patricia Brady of Jensen Beach, FL, Chester McCarthy of Lincoln, Helen VanNostrand and Kathleen McCarthy of The Villages, FL and the late John McCarthy, Jr. and Margaret Murphy. She is also survived by her beloved 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Saturday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Hope, www.houseofhopelowell.org/donate/ Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020