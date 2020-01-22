Boston Globe Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
796 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
E. JANE (MCCARTHY) RENNA

E. JANE (MCCARTHY) RENNA Obituary
RENNA, E. Jane (McCarthy) Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge and Chelmsford, Jan. 20. Beloved wife of Patrick R. Renna, Sr. Loving mother of Stacey Renna of Lowell, Patrick Renna, Jr. and his wife Andrea of Westford, Robyn Farrell of Billerica, Melissa Jenkins and her husband Steven of Billerica, Rebecca Chaffee and her husband Jason of Billerica and mother-in-law of Sal Ferreira of Andover. She was the mother of the late Jennifer Ferreira and mother-in-law of the late Robert Farrell. Sister of Patricia Brady of Jensen Beach, FL, Chester McCarthy of Lincoln, Helen VanNostrand and Kathleen McCarthy of The Villages, FL and the late John McCarthy, Jr. and Margaret Murphy. She is also survived by her beloved 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Saturday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Hope, www.houseofhopelowell.org/donate/ Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
