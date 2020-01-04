|
|
McCANN, E. Joan (Lafford) Loving Wife and Mother Age 83, of Pocasset, MA and Venice, FL. Formerly of Newton, MA, passed away January 1st, 2020. She was the loving wife of J. Robert (Bob) McCann. Joan was a graduate of Framingham State, and a former teacher. In her youth she was a tennis player and instructor. She taught many children her love of the game. Later in life, she took up golf and was an active member of Pocasset Golf Club and Mission Valley Country Club. Besides her husband of 58 years, she leaves her children Janet Whitmore and her husband Alphonse of McLean, VA, Kathleen McCann and John Carroll of Quincy and Michael McCann and his wife Carolyn of Hingham. She was the loving grandmother of Jonathan, Lauren, Christopher, Catherine and Conor. She also leaves a brother, Paul, and his wife Sheila of Framingham, as well as numerous nieces and nephews with whom she shared many happy memories. She was predeceased by her sister Rose. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 6th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 7th at 10:00am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset, MA 02559. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to The Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Chapman Cole & Gleason 508 540 4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020