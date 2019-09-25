|
FOLEY, E. Marie (Cronin) Age 100, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of September 25th. She was born on August 9th, 1919 in Bath, New Brunswick, Canada to John W. and Susan E. (Boyd) Cronin. She was a sister to six brothers and sisters: Irene, Frank, Daniel, Vincent, Walter and Kathleen. At the age of 19 Marie left Canada for Nursing School at the Madigan Hospital in Houlton, Maine. She became a nurse and soon after, in 1945, joined the US Army Nurse Corp as a First Lieutenant, serving honorably until 1947. She received the WWII Victory Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. After her service Marie settled in the Boston area. She met Charles W. Foley of Brighton whom she married in 1956. Charlie and Marie had a large circle of friends and enjoyed countless family gatherings together for 42 years. They had two children, Ellen Susan and Charles Stephan. Marie worked as a neonatal nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton, MA for over 25 years, until her retirement. Once retired, Marie delighted in caring for her two grandchildren, Shannon Marie and Ericka Ann. Marie's devotion to her faith made her a regular parishioner at St. Columbkille's in Brighton, and most recently at St. Michael's Chapel in Chelsea, with Father Patrick Healy. Marie lived in Natick in her recent years with her son and beloved daughter-in-law, Kelley. She regularly attended the Natick Senior Center knitting club. Marie also enjoyed many family trips to Jack and Ellen's place on Cape Cod over the last 18 years. She was greatly loved by many people, which was clear to all at her recent 100th birthday party attended by 130 people. Marie is survived by her sister, Kathleen Newell of Ottawa, Ontario, CA, daughter Ellen and her husband John Murphy of Brighton, son Charles and his wife Kelley of Natick, MA. Also, her beloved granddaughters, Shannon and Ericka both of Natick, MA. She had numerous nieces and nephews many of whom traveled from all over North America to attend her recent birthday. She loved all her family and friends with all her heart. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, September 28th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, September 27th, from 4-8 pm. Marie will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The St. Columbkille Partnership School Scholarship Fund, 25 Arlington St., Brighton 02135.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019