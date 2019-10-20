|
RETTMAN, E. Marie (Arsenault) Of Norfolk, on October 19, 2019, age 80. Beloved wife of William C. Rettman. Loving mother of William E. Rettman and his wife, Susan, of Plainville and Wendy M. Wilson of Prescott, Arizona. Cherished grandmother of Tyler Rettman, Zachary Rettman, both of Plainville and Evan Wilson of Prescott, Arizona. Devoted cousin of Geraldine Rogers of Holbrook and Mary Boudreau of Avon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Marie's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 4 to 8 PM and Friday, from 9 to 9:20 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk, on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Norfolk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019