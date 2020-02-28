|
STILES, E. Parker Loving Husband and Father Born January 30, 1936 and died February 25, 2020 in his home with loved ones by his side. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Carole Crandall Stiles and loving father to three daughters, Susan Smits (Ron), Lin Stiles, and Sandy Candela (Jim). Cherished grandfather Paco to Paul (Staci) and Sabrina Smits, Dillon and Parker Sullivan and Olivia Rademacher (Joe) and Ben Kossik. Parker grew up in Sudbury, MA and attended Mount Hermon and Tufts University. He married Carole in 1958 in Darien, CT. Parker and his family were transferred numerous times in his early career before settling in Wellesley, where they lived happily for 50 years. In 1983, Parker followed in his father's footsteps by launching Stiles Company, a successful waterworks business, where he was admired by employees and customers for being fair and honest. Parker and Carole traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and 28 countries. The many family dogs were usually within Parker's loving reach. Parker had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He also believed in the importance of being able to laugh at oneself. A Memorial Service and celebration will be held in Wellesley in May.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020