Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1362 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. MCELANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. PATRICIA MCELANEY


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. PATRICIA MCELANEY Obituary
McELANEY, E. Patricia Age 81, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on March 20, 2019. She was born in New York City on June 23, 1937, the daughter of Herbert May and Nellie (Brown) May, and stepdaughter of Michael Barry. In 1955, Patricia graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City, along with her closest, oldest friend, Joan Crimmins, who passed away Friday, March 22nd, 2019. Patricia received her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Fordham University, New York, New York, in 1964, and she earned her Master of Arts degree from Fairfield University, Connecticut, in 1968. In her early career, she was a forensic chemist for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, in Washington, D.C. She taught Chemistry and AP Chemistry at Bunnell High School, in Stratford, CT, from 1970 to 1999. In 2004, she was predeceased by the great love of her life, her husband, former physicist with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Professor Emeritus in Physics at Fairfield University, Dr. James H. McElaney. They enjoyed many years together building a home in West Reading, Connecticut, and raising their beloved mini poodles. Patricia wrote numerous articles for the Poodle Club of America, and she leaves behind, among her closest friends, Kaz Hosaka and Roxanne Wolf, of Greenwood, Delaware, breeders of her last beloved dog, Clover. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, lifelong friends, and many new friends in her Maine home of five years, Cider Hill in Old Orchard Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10am, at St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 La Grange Street, West Roxbury, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband James. Donations may be made in Pat's honor to the Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch, 16 E. Emerson Cummings Blvd., Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Patricia, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now