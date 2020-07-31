|
|
BURKE, E. Scott Of Weymouth, the beloved husband of Mary Burke (Stratford), died on July 29th, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Scott was born in Boston on July 21st, 1944. Scott was later a graduate of Boston Latin School and Boston College. He then earned his Master's degree at Northeastern University. Scott was a respected middle school English teacher who successfully progressed into the role of middle school principal. His entire 38 year career was spent with the Hingham Public School system. He will be forever praised by his colleagues for his zealous work ethic and easygoing nature. After his retirement, Scott began working at the Keohane Funeral Home and assisted families through their own losses. He was a true asset to the funeral home and will be remembered for his attention to detail.
Devoted father of Scott and his wife Keli of Pembroke, Kevin of Charleston, SC, David and his wife Marybeth of Hingham, and Steven and his wife Danielle of Hingham. He is survived by his loving sister Sherry Ann Bergonzi of Quincy. Cherished "Grumpy" to Alexanndra, Nicolas, Liam, Kori, Claire, Brandon, and Sean. Son of the late E. Carlton and Kathryn Burke. Scott is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Scott was a gentleman at all times. His most valued qualities were his deep thoughtfulness, sincere kindness, and smart wit. Scott was a lover of all animals, and was always found with a treat in his pocket for his "granddogs." He was a man that everyone greatly respected and although his physical presence will be forever missed by his family and friends, we can all take comfort knowing his strength in faith has brought him home to the Lord.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 from 4-8p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, located at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will be private. Donations in memory of Scott may be made to Hope House Ministries, 1 High St. (P.O. Box 358), Port Jefferson, NY 11777 or see www.hhm.org or to the Weymouth Food Pantry, 241 Broad St.,Weymouth, MA. Friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020