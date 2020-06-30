|
WHITE, Earl A. Formerly of Walpole and Plainville, MA, passed away on June 28, 2020 in Windsor, VT surrounded by his family at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Randall) White of VT, son Earl A. White, Jr. and wife Kathy of Charlestown, NH and his daughter Patricia (White) Kurtzhalz and husband Chuck, of Brownsville, VT. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and adored older brother, Raymond, Jr. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date TBD with Burial in the Brownsville, VT Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed in a guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com Knight Funeral Home - White River [email protected] 802-295-2100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020