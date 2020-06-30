Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight Funeral Home
903 Hartford Ave
White River Junction, VT 05001
(802) 295-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL A. WHITE


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL A. WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Earl A. Formerly of Walpole and Plainville, MA, passed away on June 28, 2020 in Windsor, VT surrounded by his family at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Randall) White of VT, son Earl A. White, Jr. and wife Kathy of Charlestown, NH and his daughter Patricia (White) Kurtzhalz and husband Chuck, of Brownsville, VT. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and adored older brother, Raymond, Jr. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date TBD with Burial in the Brownsville, VT Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed in a guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com Knight Funeral Home - White River [email protected] 802-295-2100

View the online memorial for Earl A. WHITE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -