Services
Rock Funeral Home
1285 Ashley Blvd
New Bedford, MA 02745
(508) 995-5772
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
22 Barstow Street
Mattapoisett, MA
EARL E. DALRYMPLE

EARL E. DALRYMPLE Obituary
DALRYMPLE, Earl E. Age 83, of Mattapoisett, passed away in his residence on Wednesday, November 19, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Norma M. Beaudry, with whom he shared 15 years of marriage.

Born in Cambridge, a son of the late John E. and Evelyn (Mason) Dalrymple, he was a longtime area resident. He was a graduate of Cambridge Latin, class of 1955; attended Boston State and graduated from Babson College in 1960 with his MBA in Marketing. He was the Director of Sales and Marketing for 17 years at Smith Electronics prior to his retirement in 2000. Earl loved his family dearly; he enjoyed sports, movies, history, reading, traveling and golf.

In addition to his loving wife, Norma, he is survived by his three children; Allison Justice and her husband Glenn of Carver, Keith Dalrymple and his wife Victoria of NH and Craig Dalrymple and his wife Katherine of IL; four grandchildren, Kelsey, Nicholas, Julie and Anabelle; and a nephew, Matthew McGovern. He was the brother of the late John and David Dalrymple and Mildred McGovern.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:00AM, in St. Anthony Church, 22 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett, MA 02739. Relatives and friends are involved. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's honor may be made to: Tufts Medical Center for Cancer Research, 800 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111.

www.rock-funeralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
