RICHARD, Earl L. WWII Veteran, U.S. Navy Of Lynnfield, March 29, 2020, at age 99. Beloved husband of Edith M. (Pope) Richard, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted father of Glenn E. Richard of Merrimack, NH, Doreen G. DiFillippo and her husband David of Lynnfield, the late Steven T. Richard and his wife Karen Nascembeni of Lynnfield and the late Craig S. Richard. Cherished grandfather "Bumpa" of Derek Richard, Benjamin Richard, Shannon Fontaine, Danielle LaRoussi, Jason Richard, Jared Richard, Brian DiFillippo, Jessica DiFillippo and Kristen DiFillippo. Loving great-grandfather of Bailey, Melania, Alexander, Grace, Andrew, Olivia and Geneva. Services for Earl will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate his life at the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield. Gifts may be made to Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. Late US Navy Veteran, WWII. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020