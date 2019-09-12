Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
ZIBELL, Earl L. Of Saugus, age 81, September 11. Loving husband of Lillian M. (Howell) Zibell, with whom he just celebrated 60 years of marriage. Beloved father of Earl Zibell, Jr. & his wife Karen, James Zibell & his wife Korey, and Dena Zibell. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of John "Pete" Zibell & his wife Rosaleen. Late U.S. Army Veteran & U.S. Postal Service employee. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Saturday, 2-5 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Bedford V.A., Decedent Affairs, Unit 4C, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
