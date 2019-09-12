|
ZIBELL, Earl L. Of Saugus, age 81, September 11. Loving husband of Lillian M. (Howell) Zibell, with whom he just celebrated 60 years of marriage. Beloved father of Earl Zibell, Jr. & his wife Karen, James Zibell & his wife Korey, and Dena Zibell. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of John "Pete" Zibell & his wife Rosaleen. Late U.S. Army Veteran & U.S. Postal Service employee. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Saturday, 2-5 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Bedford V.A., Decedent Affairs, Unit 4C, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019