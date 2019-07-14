Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL O. NEWTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL O. NEWTON Obituary
NEWTON, Earl O. Of Dorchester, Sun., July 7. Beloved father of Earl Dorsey. Devoted brother of Pamela Newton and Dolores Neves. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Wed., July 17, 10 a.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the church Wed., 9-10 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. Late retired MBTA bus driver. A. J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Spears Funeral Home
Download Now