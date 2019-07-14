|
|
NEWTON, Earl O. Of Dorchester, Sun., July 7. Beloved father of Earl Dorsey. Devoted brother of Pamela Newton and Dolores Neves. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Wed., July 17, 10 a.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the church Wed., 9-10 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. Late retired MBTA bus driver. A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019